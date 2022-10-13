The Origins of 10 Street Names in Fairview, Tennessee

Every day, new people move into cities all over Middle Tennessee, including Fairview. While old timers know the city’s history, many of the newcomers to this area do not. One fun way to learn about the history of an area is to look at the names of the roads. Roads can be named after those who settled the area, mythology, books or those who walked the dirt paths through the area in times long gone. Here are 10 streets in Fairview with a story.

10 Boone Street Clarence Daniel Boone came to what is now Fairview in 1931 settling in an area where this street is now located. He was one of the first entrepreneurs in the area. He began by tomato farming, which became a big business. This was followed by building the Daniel Boone Café, Daniel Boone Service Center, and the Daniel Boone Hotel. 9 Jingo Road Jingo is a previous name for the city of Fairview. Before being named Jingo in 1880, the city was called Christina. The unincorporated area was named Fairview in 1937 and became a city in 1959. Beginning in 1839, the Jingo Post Office was the social and cultural center of the Fairview area. Jingo Market and Deli is also named after the city’s former name. The word “jingo” means “Jesus” or “God” in the Basque language, which was used in the old expression “By Jingo” which the town was supposedly named after. 8 Cherokee Hill Lane The area now known as Fairview was first inhabited by Native Americans, including Cherokees, Chickasaws, Choctaws, Creeks, and Shawnees. They used the ancient Natchez Trace, which runs close to the center of what is now Franklin, on their hunting trips to Mississippi. In 1798, the first white settlers arrived in the area. 7 Bowie Hollow Road and Bowie Lake Road Named for Dr. Evangeline Bowie, the founder of Bowie Nature Park, she was able to turn 722 barren and eroded acres into beautiful forest land. Her land management techniques, including building terraces, digging lakes and creating a hydrology system, are now highly regarded by land management experts. There are 17 miles of trails for running walking, and horseback riding. There is also fishing. 6 Sullivan Road The Sullivan family is attached to Triangle School, which was built on a triangular shaped lot in 1939. The first principal was Nelle Walker Sullivan, and three other Sullivans — Vella Sullivan Pegram, Madeline Sullivan Wallace and Othel Sullivan – were other notable teachers there. Nelle Walker Sullivan taught at the school for 50 years. 5 Mangrum Drive When the town’s name was changed to Fairview, a new post office was built on Highway 100, and Tella Mangrum was hired to be the first postmistress. 4 Vicksburg Drive During the Civil War (AKA the War of Northern Aggression) Vicksburg on the Mississippi River was a key battle that turned the tide of the war when the Confederate Army surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant on July 4, 1863. This was a very important link in the supply line between the North and the South. This victory also split the Confederate Army in half which was the beginning of the end of the war. 3 Whippoorwill Lane Home to Whippoorwill Farm Day Camp, this camp was started in 1971 by Sidney Wooten as a place for kids to learn about nature while having a great time. The camp has won many awards and positive reviews as a great place for kids. The camp announced in September that, after 50 years, the camp was permanently closing as the owners are ready to retire. 2 Icarus Court In Ancient Greek mythology, Icarus was the son of Daedalus, the master inventor and craftsman. Daedalus created two pairs of wings from feathers and wax to allow he and his son to escape from the island of Crete because they had been imprisoned there by King Minos. Warning his son not to fly too high because the sun would melt the wax, Icarus ignored his father and when the wax melted he fell into the sea and drowned. Icarus is often a symbol of over-ambition. 1 Sleepy Hollow Road Named after a village in the Hudson River Valley in New York, the village is the setting for Washington Irving’s famous story of Ichabod Crain and the headless horseman. While the Dark Shadows movies of Barnabas Collins fame made in the 1970s were filmed in the real Sleepy Hollow, the Johnny Depp movie was made in England and the TV show was filmed in South Carolina and Georgia.