Taziki’s Adds New Southern-Style Lamb Burger to Menu

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (June 12, 2023) – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is tapping into its founder’s roots by combining Southern and Greek staples to introduce the Southern-Style Lamb Burger. The summer offerings don’t stop there, as Taziki’s also innovated a Greek play on the classic Cobb salad to introduce a new level of Southern comfort.

“Our founder and Chief Culinary Officer, Keith Richards, continues to innovate and deliver creativity in our modern Mediterranean menu,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “These two new limited-time offerings are no exception. We are also very pleased to once again partner with the American Lamb Board and feature 100% American lamb in our delicious burgers.”

From June 12 to September 3, every location of the acclaimed fast-casual Mediterranean brand will feature a Southern-Style Lamb Burger and an Athens Cobb Salad on its menu.

The Southern-Style Lamb Burger is packed with two griddled-cooked seasoned American lamb patties on a toasted kaiser bun with spicy pimento cheese, sliced tomato and grilled red onions with a choice of side, starting at $12.49.

The Athens Cobb Salad is filled with fresh mixed lettuces, diced tomatoes, marinated garbanzo beans, crumbled feta, pickled red onions, crispy bacon and a sliced egg, topped with Taziki’s Greek Yogurt Ranch dressing, starting at $8.75.

“We appreciate Taziki’s commitment to using American Lamb on their menus,” said Executive Director of the American Lamb Board, Megan Wortman. “This new Lamb Burger illustrates how the distinctive taste of domestic lamb blends well with various flavor profiles. It’s a fabulous lamb burger with a southern twist.”

To learn more about this hyper-growth restaurant named “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit TazikisFranchising.com. For more information about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been ranked best overall diet in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. This year the brand is celebrating 25 years of success and now serves its modern Mediterranean fare to customers at almost 100 locations in 16 states. For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.