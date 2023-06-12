Morning Source – Grace Good on America’s Got Talent

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Grace Good 

Originally Aired: June 12, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local Grace Good.

Good is from Williamson County, where she attended Brentwood High School, and now she will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, June 13th.

She’s bringing to the big stage her hula-hooping, fire-eating for a spot on the show. We talked about what it’s like to travel with hula hoops and, to perform in front of the judges. Follow Grace Good here for the latest updates.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleTaziki’s Adds New Southern-Style Lamb Burger to Menu
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here