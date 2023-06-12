Morning Source – Grace Good on America’s Got Talent

Morning Source

Guest: Grace Good



Originally Aired: June 12, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local Grace Good.

Good is from Williamson County, where she attended Brentwood High School, and now she will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, June 13th.

She’s bringing to the big stage her hula-hooping, fire-eating for a spot on the show. We talked about what it’s like to travel with hula hoops and, to perform in front of the judges. Follow Grace Good here for the latest updates.

