Williamson County Sheriff's Office Wanted Bulletin – June 8, 2023

Morgan Mitchell
Below is a list of wanted individuals in Williamson County. Contact the Williamson County Warrant Office at 615-790-5565 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Your anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward.

1Allison Bailey Balkon

DOB 10/11/1986
Wanted for Violation of Probation

2Teresa Kay Moreland

DOB 3/1/1975
Wanted for Violation of Probation

3Jarvis Lumont Mangham

DOB 1/10/1989
Wanted for Violation of Probation

4Jasmine Shanita Smith

DOB 5/24/1991
Wanted for Violation of Probation X2

5Logan Drake Pence

DOB 4/27/1997
Wanted for Failure to Appear

6Montero Jervarl Ford

DOB 10/19/1992
Wanted for Violation of Probation X2

