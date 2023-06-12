Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Wanted Bulletin – June 8, 2023

Below is a list of wanted individuals in Williamson County. Contact the Williamson County Warrant Office at 615-790-5565 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Your anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward.
1Allison Bailey Balkon
DOB 10/11/1986
Wanted for Violation of Probation
2Teresa Kay Moreland
DOB 3/1/1975
Wanted for Violation of Probation
3Jarvis Lumont Mangham
DOB 1/10/1989
Wanted for Violation of Probation
4Jasmine Shanita Smith
DOB 5/24/1991
Wanted for Violation of Probation X2
5Logan Drake Pence
DOB 4/27/1997
Wanted for Failure to Appear
6Montero Jervarl Ford
DOB 10/19/1992
Wanted for Violation of Probation X2