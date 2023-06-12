Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Wanted Bulletin – June 8, 2023

Below is a list of wanted individuals in Williamson County. Contact the Williamson County Warrant Office at 615-790-5565 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Your anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward.

1 Allison Bailey Balkon DOB 10/11/1986

Wanted for Violation of Probation 2 Teresa Kay Moreland DOB 3/1/1975

Wanted for Violation of Probation 3 Jarvis Lumont Mangham DOB 1/10/1989

Wanted for Violation of Probation 4 Jasmine Shanita Smith DOB 5/24/1991

Wanted for Violation of Probation X2 5 Logan Drake Pence DOB 4/27/1997

Wanted for Failure to Appear 6 Montero Jervarl Ford DOB 10/19/1992

Wanted for Violation of Probation X2