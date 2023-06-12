FBI Searches For Brentwood Bank Robber

For the second time in almost two weeks, the FBI is asking for help identifying a suspect in a Brentwood bank robbery.

Around 1 p.m. on June 12, a male suspect wearing a yellow vest, protective glasses, and a toboggan hat, entered the Wilson Bank & Trust on Harpeth Drive.

He handed the teller a bag and demanded money. No weapon was visible during the incident.

The suspect left on foot, heading toward Old Hickory Boulevard. Brentwood Police believe this is the same individual who robbed the Pinnacle Bank at 128 Franklin Road on May 24.

The FBI is leading the investigation of both incidents. Anyone with information on this incident should call the FBI’s Nashville Office at 615-232-7500.

MORE CRIME NEWS