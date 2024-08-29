Taste of NY Opens New Location in Nashville’s Nippers Corner

By
Donna Vissman
-


Pizza joint Taste of NY recently opened at 15541 Old Hickory Blvd in Nippers Corner.

 

Taste of NY (Nippers Corner) is the second location for Salvo’s Pizza’s concept. The first location opened in downtown Nashville on Church Street.

On the menu, you will find New York-style pizza, with appetizer choices of chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, and garlic knots.

They also have a selection of sub sandwiches, salads, and desserts like cannoli and tiramisu.

Hours of operation shared on the website show that it is open seven days a week from 10 am – 9 pm.

