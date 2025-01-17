Student Musicians Join Mid, All-State Bands, Orchestras

More than 350 WCS middle and high school student musicians have earned seats in this year’s Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras.

Thousands of students across the state auditioned, and 364 WCS students were selected or chosen as alternates to one of the ensembles. Additionally, 45 students were selected for the All-State Band or Orchestra.

“We continue to excel as the No. 1 district in Middle Tennessee with the number of students accepted to Mid-State and All-State Band and Orchestra,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “Our students and directors continue to work hard to raise the level of excellence within our programs. We’re very proud of all these students.”

Students in the Mid-State Bands will perform at Lipscomb University January 16-18.

Students in the All-State Band and Orchestra will participate in the All-State Weekend April 10-13 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. More information will be available on the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) website.

Congratulations to all the student musicians who were selected for the Mid-State and All-State ensembles. Information was provided by WCS band and orchestra directors.

Source: WCS

