Local Nonprofit Spreads Valentine’s Love to Nashville’s Widowed Community

Brighten Up, a Nashville-based nonprofit dedicated to spreading love and joy throughout the Greater Nashville community, is thrilled to announce its third annual initiative to deliver fresh-cut flower arrangements and gift bundles to those who have lost a spouse on Valentine’s Day. Brighten Up is proud to announce the expansion of its Valentine’s Day initiative to include widowers for the first time, alongside widows, reflecting the nonprofit’s commitment to bringing meaningful support to more individuals during this special time of year. The organization invites the community to participate in this outreach by nominating widows and widowers – or renominating individuals from previous years outreach – who could benefit from a special Valentine’s Day delivery through its online submission form before the Feb. 14 holiday.

“At Brighten Up, we believe Valentine’s Day is a time to remind everyone they’re loved and cared for, especially those who may be missing a late partner,” said Angie Hurst, founder of Brighten Up. “Our goal is to bring a little extra joy to widows and widowers

in Nashville, letting them know they’re deeply valued, cherished, and never forgotten on this tender day.”

As the organization prepares for its third annual event, Hurst has set an ambitious goal of gifting floral arrangements and gift bags to 500 widows and widowers across the Greater Nashville area this Valentine’s Day. Achieving this milestone would more than double the impact of last year’s initiative, which brightened the holiday for 226 widows in 2024. Brighten Up will offer gifts to accompany the flower deliveries, made possible by generous donations from Chef’s Market, Little Things Studio, Prickly Pear Coffee and Able.

Brighten Up is asking for support to make this year’s program a success. In addition to submitting nominations, individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to join hands with Brighten Up by volunteering to help design and deliver the flower arrangements

the week of Feb. 10. Donations in the form of flowers or funds are also helpful in making this Valentine’s Day a little brighter for these deserving nominees.

To nominate a widow or widower or to learn more information about Brighten Up and how you can get involved in this compassionate Valentine’s Day initiative, visit

www.brightenupnashville.com.

