Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Night & Thursday

By
Williamson Source
-
severe weather outlook june 2

Stormy weather is expected to continue Wednesday night and Thursday; however, the rain is expected to subside by Friday and the sun will come out Friday and Saturday.

A few strong to briefly severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday, reports NWS. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

A few heavy downpours will occur, mainly along and west of I-65.

NWS Daily Forecast

daily forecast Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 70%.
New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday
50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night
30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm.
Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday
Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

