Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Night & Thursday

Stormy weather is expected to continue Wednesday night and Thursday; however, the rain is expected to subside by Friday and the sun will come out Friday and Saturday.

A few strong to briefly severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday, reports NWS. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

A few heavy downpours will occur, mainly along and west of I-65.

NWS Daily Forecast

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm.

Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.