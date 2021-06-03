Final Round of Listen and Learn Sessions with Fostering Healthy Solutions

The final opportunity for Williamson County community members to attend a Listen and Learn session with Fostering Healthy Solutions is this weekend. As a reminder, these sessions are for participants to provide feedback, not a question and answer session with the Fosters.

The public sessions will take place between June 4-5. The first session is Friday, June 4, at 4:30 p.m. A session at 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. will be held Saturday, June 5.

FHS is a consulting firm hired by the Williamson County School Board to help the district provide a safe learning environment for all students by creating a culture strategy plan. During the Listen and Learn sessions, FHS will be gathering feedback about the district. This is the third and final round of meetings in the series.

Each virtual Listen and Learn session will be one hour long and cover the following questions:

What changes would you like to see implemented for students and why?

What changes would you like to see implemented for WCS?

Attendees must register beforehand, and each session is limited to the first 100 people who register. The sessions will be open forums with comments that will be limited to two minutes each.

Dates for each Listen and Learn session are listed below: