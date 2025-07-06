Weather 7-7-8-2025 Hot, Stormy

By
Clark Shelton
-
  • Heat index over 100 for Monday 7-7-2025
  • Storms move in of the strong to severe variety on Tuesday
  • Extended forecast shows more storms less heat

Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
