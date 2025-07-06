Weather 7-7-8-2025 Hot, Stormy

Heat index over 100 for Monday 7-7-2025

Storms move in of the strong to severe variety on Tuesday

Extended forecast shows more storms less heat For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

