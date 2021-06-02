Today’s Top Stories: June 2, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 2, 2021.
1Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm
The Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow will take place on Saturday, June 12 at Harlinsdale Farm. Read more.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
3Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Auto Burglaries and Shots Fired
Franklin Police are investigating multiple overnight auto burglaries. Read More.
4First-Timer’s Guide to Dollywood
Heading to Dollywood this summer? This first-timer’s guide is a great read for Dollywood newbies and provides a great refresher for those who have already been. Read More
5Percy Priest Plane Crash: The Latest on the Recovery Efforts
On Monday, May 31, local public safety officials, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and other recovery partners continued the active investigation into an incident involving a 1982 Cessna 501 that crashed into Percy Priest Lake Saturday morning. Read More.