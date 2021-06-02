Today’s Top Stories: June 2, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Today's Top Stories June 2

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 2, 2021.

Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival

1Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm

The Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow will take place on Saturday, June 12 at Harlinsdale Farm. Read more.

coronavirus

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

franklin police

3Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Auto Burglaries and Shots Fired

Franklin Police are investigating multiple overnight auto burglaries. Read More.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort has a large heated swimming pool for summer fun/photo by Anne Braly

4First-Timer’s Guide to Dollywood

Heading to Dollywood this summer? This first-timer’s guide is a great read for Dollywood newbies and provides a great refresher for those who have already been. Read More

percy priest plane crash recovery

5Percy Priest Plane Crash: The Latest on the Recovery Efforts

On Monday, May 31, local public safety officials, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and other recovery partners continued the active investigation into an incident involving a 1982 Cessna 501 that crashed into Percy Priest Lake Saturday morning. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here