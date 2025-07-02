July 4th 2025 Week Forecast- HOT!!!

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Please join our FREE Newsletter