Step Back in Time at This Holiday Festival in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
dickens 2021
Photo by Daniel C. White

Step back in time at Dickens of a Christmas, taking place December 10-11, 2022, in downtown Franklin.

The Victorian-themed outdoor street festival called Dickens of a Christmas recreates the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop.

At the festival, you will find street musicians, and the best part- Dicken’s characters will fill the streets. You can meet Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol. And of course, Santa will be there.

Other things to expect:

  • Arts & Crafts Vendors
  • Food & Beverage Vendors
  • Main Stage Entertainment
  • KidZone
  • Victorian Village with Holiday Dancers, Characters and Carolers
  • Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University
  • Whiskey Lounge

Keep checking back here for more information in the coming weeks about the festival.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

