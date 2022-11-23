Step Back in Time at This Holiday Festival in Franklin

Step back in time at Dickens of a Christmas, taking place December 10-11, 2022, in downtown Franklin.

The Victorian-themed outdoor street festival called Dickens of a Christmas recreates the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop.

At the festival, you will find street musicians, and the best part- Dicken’s characters will fill the streets. You can meet Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol. And of course, Santa will be there.

Other things to expect:

Arts & Crafts Vendors

Food & Beverage Vendors

Main Stage Entertainment

KidZone

Victorian Village with Holiday Dancers, Characters and Carolers

Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University

Whiskey Lounge

