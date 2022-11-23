2022 Thanksgiving Travel Weather

Many will head out later today or tomorrow morning to celebrate Thanksgiving. We will see nice temps, but rain will move in Thanksgiving afternoon and remain through Saturday evening.

Thanksgiving night seems to ba a total wash. Black Friday we may see a break late morning before winds and rains move in and mess up our Saturday. Those traveling back Sunday look in good shape.

As for today and the forecast for tomorrow ( we will update tomorrow morning):

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thanksgiving Day A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph.