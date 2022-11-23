OBITUARY: Billie Ray Chapman

Billie Ray Chapman of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, he was 91 years old.

Survived by wife, Barbara lnman Chapman; daughter, Suzie (Ken) Brackeen; sons, Terry (Tammy) Chapman and Jeffrey Chapman; granddaughters, Stacey (Randy) Edmonson and Amber Dutton; grandsons, Wesley (Amanda) Brackeen, Craig Chapman, and Brett (Jenna) Chapman; great-grandchildren, Bradey Brackeen, Hannah Brackeen, Logan Edmonson, Connor Chapman, Caelynn Chapman, Cole Chapman, Kenna Chapman and Emma Chapman.

Preceded in death by his father, James H. Chapman; mother, Mary Todd Geren; sister, Mildred Hahn; brother, James Chapman.

Billie was the owner of Chapman’s Gulf Service, Chapman‘s Wrecker Service, and Murfreesboro Road Trailer Park. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was awarded two Purple Hearts after being wounded in service.

He was a longtime member of Woodbine Baptist Church and the Glad Hand Bible Class. Billie had a heart for helping the needy and the less fortunate. He loved his family dearly and was extremely proud of all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery at 2:15. Honorary Pallbearers: Members of the Glad Hand Bible Class at Woodbine Baptist Church. Active Pallbearers: Wesley Brackeen, Craig Chapman, Connor Chapman, Brett Chapman, Bradey Brackeen, Randy Edmonson, Logan Edmonson and Frank Kuntz.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

