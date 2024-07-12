Stacked Express to Hold Grand Opening at CoolSprings Galleria on July 14

Stacked Express will open its doors Sunday, (July 14) in the CoolSprings Galleria. The quick-service dining option will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Stacked Express is owned by the Iconic Restaurant Group which also owns The Pancake Pantry (Hillsboro and Downtown Nashville), Kill Devil Grill in North Carolina’s Outer Banks and Ramshackle Café in Leesburg, Fla. (The Villages)

“We are excited to announce that we will be open for business on Sunday,” said Chip Bradley, managing director for the Iconic Restaurant Group/The Pancake Pantry. “After much anticipation, we are ready to welcome the community and give shoppers, guests and neighbors a taste of true Nashville classics.”

Stacked Express is located in the Food Court and will be open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays, 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Patrons will place their orders at a kiosk, then receive their fresh, made-to-order fare. Menu items will include build-your-own-pancakes with various toppings such as chocolate chips, nuts, candies, seasonal berries, house-made compotes and more, house-made biscuits and gravy, eggs, country ham, bacon, Goolsby sausage, hashbrown and grits bowls, smash burgers, BLTs, club sandwiches and more. Online orders may be placed through the website at StackedExpress.com

For more information, including the menu, catering and online ordering, visit StackedExpress.com. Follow on Instagram at @stackedexpresscoolsprings

CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin.

