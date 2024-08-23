Spring Hill’s City Administrator Pam Caskie Announces Retirement Plans

On Monday, August 19, the City of Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) accepted the pending retirement of City Administrator Pam Caskie.

BOMA passed Resolution 24-208 officially accepting her decision to retire, which she previously announced at the August 5 BOMA meeting. Following her announcement, on August 5, the Aldermen thanked Ms. Caskie for her years of service to the community while also noting their excitement toward looking to the future of this City and its Administration.

Ms. Caskie took over as Interim City Administrator in February 2021, before receiving the official position appointment in July 2021. She has agreed to remain in her position as BOMA searches for a replacement candidate.

At the August 19 meeting, BOMA also passed Resolution 24-209, creating a Request for Proposal (RFP) to compile bids for search firms to begin the process of hiring a new City Administrator.

While there is no timetable for when an official decision will be made, BOMA and City Staff are aware of the importance in filling this position with a top-level talent.

In the City of Spring Hill’s form of government, BOMA appoints a City Administrator to carry out the policies and programs approved by BOMA. The City Administrator also provides organizational leadership to all City Departments and Staff.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Communications Director Lucas Wright at [email protected].

