Vanderbilt 2025 Men’s Basketball Schedule Unveiled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 18-game, 2025 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday. Dates for midweek games along with television designations on the ESPN family of networks will be finalized next month.
2024-25 season tickets are on-sale here.
Vanderbilt 2025 SEC Schedule
- Saturday, Jan. 4 – at LSU
- Jan. 7/8 – Mississippi State
- Saturday, Jan. 11 – at Missouri
- Jan. 14/15 – South Carolina
- Saturday, Jan. 18 –Tennessee
- Jan. 21/22 – at Alabama
- Saturday, Jan. 25 – Kentucky
- Saturday, Feb. 1 – at Oklahoma
- Feb. 4/5 – at Florida
- Saturday, Feb. 8 – Texas
- Feb. 11/12 – Auburn
- Saturday, Feb. 15 – at Tennessee
- Feb. 18/19 – at Kentucky
- Saturday, Feb. 22 – Ole Miss
- Feb. 25/26 – at Texas A&M
- Saturday, March 1 – Missouri
- March 4/5 – Arkansas
- March 8 – at Georgia
Source: Vanderbilt
More Sports News
Please join our FREE Newsletter