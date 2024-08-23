Vanderbilt 2025 Men’s Basketball Schedule Unveiled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 18-game, 2025 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday. Dates for midweek games along with television designations on the ESPN family of networks will be finalized next month.

Vanderbilt 2025 SEC Schedule

  • Saturday, Jan. 4 – at LSU
  • Jan. 7/8 – Mississippi State
  • Saturday, Jan. 11 – at Missouri
  • Jan. 14/15 – South Carolina
  • Saturday, Jan. 18 –Tennessee
  • Jan. 21/22 – at Alabama
  • Saturday, Jan. 25 – Kentucky
  • Saturday, Feb. 1 – at Oklahoma
  • Feb. 4/5 – at Florida
  • Saturday, Feb. 8 – Texas
  • Feb. 11/12 – Auburn
  • Saturday, Feb. 15 – at Tennessee
  • Feb. 18/19 – at Kentucky
  • Saturday, Feb. 22 – Ole Miss
  • Feb. 25/26 – at Texas A&M
  • Saturday, March 1 – Missouri
  • March 4/5 – Arkansas
  • March 8 – at Georgia

