Spring Hill Home a Total Loss Following Fire

A family was displaced after a Spring Hill home was severely damaged by a fire.

The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to the devastating house fire in the Lexington Farms Subdivision Friday evening.

While the home was unfortunately a total loss, the quick actions of firefighters saved two neighboring homes.

All families made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: Spring Hill Fire Department

