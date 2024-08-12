Officials Searching for Possible Missing Person on Percy Priest Lake

On Saturday, August 10, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) posted on social media that multiple agencies are searching for a possible missing person on Percy Priest Lake.

On Saturday, officials began the search after an orange kayak and a few belongings were found near Hunter Island on Percy Priest Lake out from Bryant’s Grove boat ramp.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, La Vergne Police, La Vergne Fire and Nashville Metro Police responded to the incident.

If you have any information that can help, please call 615-781-6581.

Source: TWRA

