Smokey’s Collectibles Opens in Fairview

By
Donna Vissman
-
smokey's collectibles
photo: Smokey's Collectibles Facebook

Smokey’s Collectibles, offering vintage/current sports cards, superhero action figures, comics, and toys opened in Fairview at 1696 Fairview Boulevard.

Owned by Fairview resident Justin Miller, the store held a grand opening on Saturday, June 26th.

Miller and his wife, Diane, and two children Zach and Julia have called Fairview home for the last three years and want to have a place for the community to have fun or find a new hobby.

“Smokey’s wants our guests to be able to take their time in sorting through comics, cards, or toys. There is a kids’ corner with a TV with Netflix and Disney set up, as well as tables and chairs for guests to be able to be comfortable while they take their time in looking through comics, cards, or anything else they find,” said Miller.

They also want to make collecting affordable for everyone with some items priced as little as 25 cents.

“We have great business friends around us such as the Fairview Arts Council, Kevin’s Rock and Roll Emporium (Guitars, amplifiers, supplies), and we share a space with Roll Top Leather (Brett makes leather wallets, purses, and holsters by hand).  We all work very well together in creating a fun, diverse environment. We feel like we have something for everyone,” said Miller.

In the coming months, Miller shared they will be offering programs and themed gatherings for the community. They also plan to find ways to give back to the community.

Soft opening hours are Wednesday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm, and Sunday, noon – 5 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Smokey’s Collectibles on Facebook.

