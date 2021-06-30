Preds to Host 2022 NHL Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium

NEW YORK (June 28, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today information for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic®, the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend and the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. The events were officially announced today by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman from Tampa prior to Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup® Final, which will feature the Montreal Canadiens against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports).

The 2022 NHL Winter Classic® will feature the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild at the home of the Minnesota Twins, Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 1, 2022. The outdoor game, originally scheduled for New Year’s Day 2021, will mark the second NHL regular-season outdoor game for both the Blues and the Wild. The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with the 2022 edition marking the 14-year anniversary of the first NHL Winter Classic® in Buffalo.

The 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will take place in Las Vegas, Nev., at the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena, and will be scheduled during its traditional midway point of the NHL regular season. The 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game, and will feature various hockey-themed events, entertainment and activities. Confirmed dates for the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will be announced when available.

The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will visit the home of the Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn., where the Nashville Predators will play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26, 2022. It will be the second regular-season outdoor game for the Predators and first such game for the Lightning, who will become the 27th NHL team to participate in a regular-season outdoor game.

ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports are the NHL’s broadcast partners for the 2021-22 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Additional details relating to the 2022 NHL Winter Classic®, 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend and 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, including ticketing and broadcast information, will be released at a future date. Dates and locations for additional NHL events taking place during the 2021-22 season will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and information on all of the NHL’s events at www.NHL.com/events.