Cadets Toys & Comics Opens in Spring Hill

A new collectible toys and comic store has opened in Spring Hill.
Cadets Toys & Comics, located at 4910 Main Street in Spring Hill, recently started welcoming customers to their shop.
1 of 6
Owners Tommy Ruth and Joey Holt wanted to bring comic books, toys, and collectibles to the area. You can even find Holt’s comic book, Chrono Cadets in the store. It’s a story of the Chrono Cadets who travel back in time to the early moments of the American Revolution as they try to stop Kastor from altering the course of history.
Ruth calls Spring Hill home and Holt lives in Murfreesboro. The two have been lifelong friends since they were five years old where they met in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Prior to opening their brick and mortar, they were open at Flealand in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Ruth says, “We were at Flealand for about 6 months and it helped us get things going so we could ultimately open a brick and mortar store here in Spring Hill.”
Hours of operation for the store are Tuesday – Friday, 11 am – 7 pm, Saturday 10 am – 8 pm, and Sunday, noon – 6 pm.
For the latest updates on new store arrivals, visit their Facebook page.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.