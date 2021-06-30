How to Help Your Pup With Storm Anxiety

Storm anxiety is a common response among dogs. Yes, even those bold pups who are all-too-happy to bark at any stranger passing by can become a little timid at the clap of thunder! Helping your dog through their phobia is possible with some DIY techniques and healthy, appropriate calming treats.

DIY Dog Calming Tips

If your pup is prone to becoming a bit anxious during summer storms, try some of these calming techniques:

Play ambient music. Studies have shown music can actually lower stress levels in dogs. What are their favorite jams? Reggae, soft rock, and classical music, apparently! Look up playlists on Spotify or YouTube. Or, download one of many apps with calming music for dogs.

Create a “den” or safe space in a crate. Just as you can appreciate a heavy blanket and a warm bed, having a contained “safe space” can help calm your dog. Some anxiety-soothing crates even have fancy features like noise dampening and memory foam!

Diffuse pet-safe products like lavender or pheromones for calming. Lavender is commonly used in aromatherapy for promoting calm. There are many pet-friendly lavender sprays that can do the trick for your pup, too!

Calming Treats for Your Dog’s Storm Anxiety

Three Dog Bakery carries several calming treats and supplements that help provide relief from the anxiety caused by thunderstorms and other events like travel or a house party. Ask us about these favorites:

VetriScience Composure: Composure calming formula includes colostrum, l-theanine and thiamine; all recognized ingredients to support calmer behavior and relaxation. Clinically shown to work within 30 minutes and lasts up to 4 hours.

Ark Naturals Happy Traveler: Anxiety relief for dogs through natural calming treats that are formulated to reduce anxiety in stressful situations.

Super Snouts Chill Out: Calming hemp chews containing 5mg water-soluble hemp actives per chew.

Pet Releaf Edibites: Calming hemp chews – available in a variety of flavors like peanut butter and carob!

