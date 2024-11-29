Small Business Saturday Deals in Downtown Franklin

Shop local in Downtown Franklin on Small Business Saturday, November 30! Each year, Downtown Franklin Association coordinates a #SHOPLOCAL campaign to encourage the community to shop the small businesses on and surrounding Main Street. Throughout the day, retailers will offer discounts, deals, and giveaways to celebrate the occasion.

A full list of this year’s participants can be found below and online HERE.

Denise Carolyn Franklin – 20% OFF all Jewelry and 10% off Entire Store (In-person only)

Finnleys – Specific Puffer Vests Regular $49/Promo $29.99 (No coupon or code necessary)

Frothy Monkey – One FREE 8oz drip coffee (Just mention the offer)

Hester & Cook – Discounts Across Entire Store (In-person only)

heylee b. – 10% OFF purchase of $75 or more (In-person only)

Hollie Ray Boutique – Bubbly + Treats, FREE gift w/ purchase (In-person only)

JONDIE – Gift with $40 purchase (in store)

Kilwins Franklin – Receive 15% OFF the purchase of any caramel apple (Sign up for the My Kilwins Club by scanning the QR code in-store and register to become part of their email list)

Landmark Booksellers – 10% OFF any purchase (Just mention the offer)

McCreary’s Irish Pub – Dine in and receive DOUBLE Loyalty Rewards Points (Dine-in, signup for rewards or for existing members)

Mimi & Dottie – Gift with $40 purchase (in store)

Molly Green – 25% OFF entire purchase excluding sale (No coupon or code necessary)

Olivia Olive Oil – 10% OFF all olive oil & vinegar (In-person, ask for the deal)

ONYX + ALABASTER – 20% off Christmas all day, 8am – 11am – Mimosas, 12pm – 3pm – Live Music + more offers Friday, Monday & Tuesday ((In-person only)

Posh Boutique – Spend over $250 and get a $25 gift card (Visit the store)

Southern Manor – 30% OFF all Christmas decor and Christmas Apparel (In-person only)

Sweethaven – FREE Sprinkle Blend (In-person only)

The Registry – Gift with purchase (In-person only)

Tin Cottage – 30% OFF all Christmas decor and Christmas Apparel (In-person only)

Tio Fun Mexican Munchies – 10% OFF all food (Visit in-person and mention DFA to receive the 10% of off all food menu items)

Triple Crown Bakery – FREE Gingerbread cookie with purchase for the first 30 customers (In-person only)

Twine Graphics – Retail – Buy one shirt, get one 25% OFF (In-person only)

Vinnie Louise – Balloons and Bellini! Come sip and shop and get a $10 OFF card for your next purchase with your order! (In-person only)

VisitFranklin – Purchase $60.00 and receive a Children’s Book for FREE! Gift with purchase promotion. (in person)

Wilder – 20% OFF all clothing (Online and in-person)

Parking will be limited in Downtown Franklin throughout the holiday season, and Downtown Franklin Association has partnered with The Factory at Franklin and The Franklin Transit Authority to provide free transportation on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pick up and drop off location at The Factory will be behind the Dark Horse Institute building, passengers will see signage, and on Main Street at the Public Square, signage located near the City Hall bus stop. The shuttle will take passengers to and from Downtown Franklin and The Factory between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Saturday.

