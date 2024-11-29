Photo of the Day: November 29, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The groundbreaking for the Nolensville Town Square development took place on November 21. This project is a $200 million project and will create the community’s first public square since its founding in 1797. The groundbreaking ceremony brought together multiple generations of Nolensville residents, from the families who previously owned the land to the development team that will shape its future.

