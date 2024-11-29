CoreCivic Raises More Than $550K at Annual Charity Golf Classic

CoreCivic hosted its annual Charity Golf Classic on last month at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee, raising an impressive $551,250. The proceeds will benefit 42 non-profit organizations focused on assisting formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth.
“This year’s golf tournament was a great success thanks to the unwavering support of our generous donors,” said Tony Grande, CoreCivic’s Charitable Foundation Chairman, and Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “We are honored to once again provide support to our local organizations that positively impact community members in need.”
Since its inception in 1991, the event has raised more than $8 million, underscoring CoreCivic’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. The funds generated from this year’s event will directly support organizations working to provide critical resources and services to some of the most vulnerable members of society.
The 2024 CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic fund recipients are:
- Better DecisionsBig Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee
- Book ‘Em
- Brave Effect
- BrightStone, Inc.
- CASA Nashville
- Crossroads Prison Ministries
- Crossbridge
- Cul2Vate
- Dismas House, Inc.
- Education Equal Opportunity Group
- Family Reconciliation Center
- Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Inc.
- Growth Enterprise Nashville, Inc.
- HUGGS for Inspirational Men and Women
- Interfaith Dental
- Leaving The Cocoon
- Men of Valor Ministry
- Monroe Harding Inc.
- My Bag My Story
- Nashville Children’s Alliance, Inc.
- Nashville Youth Basketball Association
- National Incarceration Association, Inc.
- Phase II Adult Reentry Training Camp
- Play Like a Girl
- Recovery Court of Sumner County
- Refuge Center for Counseling, Inc.
- Renewal House, Inc.
- Renewed Life Ministries Outreach
- Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence
- Tennessee Higher Education Initiative
- Tennessee Voices for Victims
- Tennessee Youth Courts, Inc.
- The Beat of Life
- The Family Center
- The HELP Center
- The Next Door Recovery
- This is Living Ministries
- United Way of Greater Nashville
- Williamson County Library Foundation
- Women of Worth Transition House
- You Have the Power
As the philanthropic arm of CoreCivic, the mission of the CoreCivic Foundation is to support former offenders, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. We accomplish this by providing time, resources, and service to nonprofit organizations working with these groups.
The annual Charity Golf Classic reflects CoreCivic’s ongoing dedication to fostering positive change through philanthropic efforts, ensuring that those impacted by incarceration, crime, and adversity receive the support they need to rebuild their lives.
Please join our FREE Newsletter