CoreCivic Raises More Than $550K at Annual Charity Golf Classic

CoreCivic hosted its annual Charity Golf Classic on last month at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee, raising an impressive $551,250. The proceeds will benefit 42 non-profit organizations focused on assisting formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth.

“This year’s golf tournament was a great success thanks to the unwavering support of our generous donors,” said Tony Grande, CoreCivic’s Charitable Foundation Chairman, and Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “We are honored to once again provide support to our local organizations that positively impact community members in need.”

Since its inception in 1991, the event has raised more than $8 million, underscoring CoreCivic’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. The funds generated from this year’s event will directly support organizations working to provide critical resources and services to some of the most vulnerable members of society.

The 2024 CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic fund recipients are:

Better DecisionsBig Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Book ‘Em

Brave Effect

BrightStone, Inc.

CASA Nashville

Crossroads Prison Ministries

Crossbridge

Cul2Vate

Dismas House, Inc.

Education Equal Opportunity Group

Family Reconciliation Center

Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Inc.

Growth Enterprise Nashville, Inc.

HUGGS for Inspirational Men and Women

Interfaith Dental

Leaving The Cocoon

Men of Valor Ministry

Monroe Harding Inc.

My Bag My Story

Nashville Children’s Alliance, Inc.

Nashville Youth Basketball Association

National Incarceration Association, Inc.

Phase II Adult Reentry Training Camp

Play Like a Girl

Recovery Court of Sumner County

Refuge Center for Counseling, Inc.

Renewal House, Inc.

Renewed Life Ministries Outreach

Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence

Tennessee Higher Education Initiative

Tennessee Voices for Victims

Tennessee Youth Courts, Inc.

The Beat of Life

The Family Center

The HELP Center

The Next Door Recovery

This is Living Ministries

United Way of Greater Nashville

Williamson County Library Foundation

Women of Worth Transition House

You Have the Power

As the philanthropic arm of CoreCivic, the mission of the CoreCivic Foundation is to support former offenders, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. We accomplish this by providing time, resources, and service to nonprofit organizations working with these groups.

The annual Charity Golf Classic reflects CoreCivic’s ongoing dedication to fostering positive change through philanthropic efforts, ensuring that those impacted by incarceration, crime, and adversity receive the support they need to rebuild their lives.

