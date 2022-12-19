Seven Blue Raiders Make PFF All-C-USA Team

From GoBlueRaiders.com

The PFF College C-USA Team was announced recently and seven Blue Raiders were honored. The PFF is a grading system that evaluates every player on every play during a football game for the entire season.

Defensive linemen Jordan Ferguson and Marley Cook earned first team recognition. Ferguson, a senior, finished the regular season third on the team in tackles with 63 while leading the team in tackles for loss with 16.0 and sacks with 9.0. The Atlanta, Ga., native also added five pass breakups and five hurries. He enters the bowl game needing one more sack to become the school’s all-time leader.

Cook, a sophomore, enjoyed a career year for the Blue Raiders. The Water Valley, Miss., product came up with 9.5 TFLs and 6.5 sacks on the season to go with five hurries and a blocked kick.

Safeties Jakobe Thomas and Tra Fluellen were selected to the second team. Thomas, from nearby Tullahoma, Tenn., finished the regular season with 35 tackles, including a TFL, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Fluellen, a junior, led the team with 97 total tackles to go with 3.0 TFLs, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. Fluellen started all 12 games and led the entire team with 1,007 total snaps.

Linebacker Christian Dixon, running back Frank Peasant and wide receiver Jaylin Lane earned third team honors. Dixon, a senior out of Charlotte, N.C., was seventh on the team with 44 tackles to go with 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, four hurries and two forced fumbles.

Peasant, a sophomore from Pensacola, Fla., led the team in rushing with 750 yards while also leading the Blue Raiders with 11 touchdowns scored.

Lane, also a sophomore, ended the regular season with a season-best and team-leading 59 receptions for 829 yards and four touchdowns.