Photo of the Day: December 19, 2022

Photo of the day: Ravenwood High School’s Raptor Robotics Club (RRC) became the tournament Champion for all three tournaments they have participated in so far this season. The team brings home six trophies, and its teams A, B, and C, have already qualified for the State Championship.

Team B qualified for State Championship based on their Skills score, as they are currently ranked 8th in the entire state of Tennessee.

