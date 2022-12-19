Williamson County Property Transfers November 28

See where houses and property sold for November 28 through December 2, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,000,000.00 Annandale Sec 5 214 Ennismore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,298,184.00 Annecy Ph2a 1100 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $455,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 11 2307 Baldwin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $979,900.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9040 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $1,172,502.00 Westhaven Sec59 808 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,239,515.00 Littlebury Sec2 3228 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,450,000.00 Ambergate Est Sec 1 4346 Ambergate Ct Franklin 37064 $437,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 1 1910 Kent Ln Spring Hill 37174 $971,630.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3060 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $400,000.00 Buckner Place 2801 Biggers Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,140,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 5 3015 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $1,350,000.00 Peay Jd & Martha Ann 4899 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $328,619.00 1775 Cayce Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $985,000.00 Russell Ridge 6021 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,022,010.00 Terravista Sec1 5223 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $620,000.00 7102 Porter Forrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,478,800.00 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $1,525,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 3a 4030 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $637,000.00 Wades Grove Sec10 5015 Speight St Spring Hill 37174 $745,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4785 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $890,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a 1017 Wadeslea Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,168,052.00 St Marlo Sec1 6020 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $557,500.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1404 Southampton Ct Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 5 617 Prince Charles Way Franklin 37064 $1,461,500.00 Albany Pointe Sec 2 2260 Avery Ct Franklin 37067 $1,202,895.00 Annecy Ph1 4645 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $670,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 4001 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000.00 Morningside Sec 5 7020 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $826,159.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4094 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7413 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $600,722.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2640 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $615,400.00 Mckays Mill Sec 11 1102 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin 37067 $590,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 507 Hollyhock Way Franklin 37064 $885,030.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2108 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $555,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 727 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $770,000.00 Cottonwood Est 171 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $875,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 3c 3584 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $496,662.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2644 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 812 Edson Ln Nolensville 37135 $925,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 3a 2804 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,350,000.00 Mauldin Woods 3510 Mauldin Woods Trl Franklin 37064 $1,071,405.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3065 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $710,500.00 Ashley Bart 2247 Skinner Rd Arrington 37014 $3,000,000.00 South Park 140 Southeast Pkwy Ct Franklin 37064 $810,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 35 1411 Leeds Dr Franklin 37067 $1,200,000.00 Littlebury Sec1 3209 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,425,000.00 Westhaven Sec49 507 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $3,800,000.00 Sloan Farm 3720 Panorama Valley Ln Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 7199 Anderson Rd Fairview 37062 $429,900.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1032 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $3,000,000.00 Carondelet Sec 1 9017 Carondelet Pl Brentwood 37027 $660,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 4 1285 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Brookfield Sec 15 1563 Shining Ore Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Timothy Grove 6473 Drumright Rd Columbia 38401 $485,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2674 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $951,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 6 1421 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $799,900.00 Cottonwood Est 118 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $282,500.00 Candlewood Sec 1 2804 Candlewicke Dr Spring Hill 37174 $360,000.00 Candlewood Sec 1 2804 Candlewicke Dr Spring Hill 37174 $605,000.00 Andover Sec 2 312 Fletcher Ct Franklin 37067 $805,003.00 Cottonwood Est 712 Mockingbird Dr Franklin 37069 $1,312,744.00 Annecy Ph2b 1533 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,181,098.00 Annecy Ph2b 2044 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,427,307.00 Natures Landing 4031 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $1,734,377.00 Westhaven Sec59 531 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $930,786.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 1019 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $708,247.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7420 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $924,589.00 Annecy Ph2b 2017 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $385,000.00 Andover Sec 1 643 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $544,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1070 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,096,818.00 St Marlo Sec1 6008 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,588,800.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4765 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,738,052.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 369 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,275,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec3b 3548 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $660,070.00 Lochridge Sec3 3010 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $328,000.00 Horn Tavern Est 7315 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $15,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 4 1413 Bluegrass Rd Nolensville 37135 $747,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a 2085 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7628 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $2,425,000.00 Chapelwood Sec 2 225 Chapelwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,100,000.00 Laurelwood 1832 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,975,000.00 Taramore Ph9 9527 Elgin Way Brentwood 37027 $945,000.00 Landmark Of Brentwood 6000 Wellesley Way Brentwood 37027 $981,486.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7604 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,240,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1000 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $924,081.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7616 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $493,639.00 209 E Main St Franklin 37064 $422,816.00 Andover Sec 1 701 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $75,000.00 Harrison Paul A Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $1,414,210.00 Daventry Sec3 3125 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $757,049.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3049 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2040 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2044 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2123 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,215,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2741 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,050,390.00 Terravista Sec1 5211 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $235,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2036 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,040,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 754 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $435,900.00 Baker Springs Sec 1 305 Cheairs Ct Spring Hill 37174 $834,145.00 Sweetbriar Springs Ph2 7211 Sweetbriar Ln Fairview 37062 $869,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 12 3136 Bruce Gardens Cir Franklin 37064 $14,000,000.00 4080 Wilson Pk Franklin 37064 $1,532,120.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4769 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $515,000.00 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 7200 Deervalley Dr Fairview 37062 $936,450.00 Lochridge Sec1 1001 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $607,500.00 Mckays Mill Sec 2 1160 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin 37067 $900,000.00 4832 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $1,975,000.00 Taramore Ph9 9527 Elgin Way Brentwood 37027 $670,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 1 3028 Ballenger Dr Nolensville 37135 $540,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 7 1221 Limerick Ln Franklin 37067 $547,500.00 School Manor 1502 Figuers Dr Franklin 37064 $801,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 14 1319 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $698,885.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3045 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $140,000.00 Mccormick Grove 7228 Mccormick Ln Fairview 37062 $540,000.00 Wades Grove Sec17a 4005 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $500,000.00 4270 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Arrington 6201 Cox Rd Arrington 37014 $540,000.00 Hill Addn 1108 Parkview Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 395 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221