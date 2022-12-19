Williamson County Property Transfers November 28

See where houses and property sold for November 28 through December 2, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,000,000.00Annandale Sec 5214 Ennismore LnBrentwood37027
$1,298,184.00Annecy Ph2a1100 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$455,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 112307 Baldwin CtSpring Hill37174
$979,900.00Falls Grove Sec79040 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$1,172,502.00Westhaven Sec59808 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,239,515.00Littlebury Sec23228 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,450,000.00Ambergate Est Sec 14346 Ambergate CtFranklin37064
$437,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 11910 Kent LnSpring Hill37174
$971,630.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3060 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$400,000.00Buckner Place2801 Biggers DrThompsons Station37179
$1,140,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 53015 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$1,350,000.00Peay Jd & Martha Ann4899 Byrd LnCollege Grove37046
$328,619.001775 Cayce Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$985,000.00Russell Ridge6021 Russell Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,022,010.00Terravista Sec15223 Terra CtFranklin37064
$620,000.007102 Porter Forrest LnFairview37062
$1,478,800.00Blazer RdFranklin37064
$1,525,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 3a4030 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$637,000.00Wades Grove Sec105015 Speight StSpring Hill37174
$745,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124785 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$890,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a1017 Wadeslea LnNolensville 37135
$1,168,052.00St Marlo Sec16020 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$557,500.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21404 Southampton CtFranklin37064
$610,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 5617 Prince Charles WayFranklin37064
$1,461,500.00Albany Pointe Sec 22260 Avery CtFranklin37067
$1,202,895.00Annecy Ph14645 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$670,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec24001 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$600,000.00Morningside Sec 57020 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$826,159.00Waters Edge Sec64094 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$675,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17413 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$600,722.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142640 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$615,400.00Mckays Mill Sec 111102 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$590,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A507 Hollyhock WayFranklin37064
$885,030.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2108 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$555,000.00Riverview Park Sec 5-b727 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$770,000.00Cottonwood Est171 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$875,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 3c3584 Robbins Nest RdThompsons Station37179
$496,662.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142644 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$850,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1812 Edson LnNolensville37135
$925,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 3a2804 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$3,350,000.00Mauldin Woods3510 Mauldin Woods TrlFranklin37064
$1,071,405.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3065 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$710,500.00Ashley Bart2247 Skinner RdArrington37014
$3,000,000.00South Park140 Southeast Pkwy CtFranklin37064
$810,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 351411 Leeds DrFranklin37067
$1,200,000.00Littlebury Sec13209 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,425,000.00Westhaven Sec49507 Rowan StFranklin37064
$3,800,000.00Sloan Farm3720 Panorama Valley LnFranklin37064
$1,350,000.007199 Anderson RdFairview37062
$429,900.00Cumberland Estates Ph41032 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$3,000,000.00Carondelet Sec 19017 Carondelet PlBrentwood37027
$660,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 41285 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Brookfield Sec 151563 Shining Ore DrBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Timothy Grove6473 Drumright RdColumbia38401
$485,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12674 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$951,000.00Brenthaven Sec 61421 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$799,900.00Cottonwood Est118 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$282,500.00Candlewood Sec 12804 Candlewicke DrSpring Hill37174
$360,000.00Candlewood Sec 12804 Candlewicke DrSpring Hill37174
$605,000.00Andover Sec 2312 Fletcher CtFranklin37067
$805,003.00Cottonwood Est712 Mockingbird DrFranklin37069
$1,312,744.00Annecy Ph2b1533 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,181,098.00Annecy Ph2b2044 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,427,307.00Natures Landing4031 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$1,734,377.00Westhaven Sec59531 Drummond StFranklin37064
$930,786.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec11019 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$708,247.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27420 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$924,589.00Annecy Ph2b2017 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$385,000.00Andover Sec 1643 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$544,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11070 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,096,818.00St Marlo Sec16008 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,588,800.00Kings Chapel Sec114765 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,738,052.00Stephens Valley Sec6369 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,275,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec3b3548 Robbins Nest RdThompsons Station37179
$660,070.00Lochridge Sec33010 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$328,000.00Horn Tavern Est7315 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$15,000.00Stonebrook Sec 41413 Bluegrass RdNolensville37135
$747,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2085 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57628 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$2,425,000.00Chapelwood Sec 2225 Chapelwood DrFranklin37069
$1,100,000.00Laurelwood1832 Harpeth River DrBrentwood37027
$1,975,000.00Taramore Ph99527 Elgin WayBrentwood37027
$945,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6000 Wellesley WayBrentwood37027
$981,486.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57604 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,240,000.00Westhaven Sec511000 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$924,081.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57616 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$493,639.00209 E Main StFranklin37064
$422,816.00Andover Sec 1701 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$75,000.00Harrison Paul A Wiley CirFairview37062
$1,414,210.00Daventry Sec33125 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$757,049.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153049 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$235,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12040 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$235,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12044 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$235,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12123 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$1,215,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12741 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,050,390.00Terravista Sec15211 Terra CtFranklin37064
$235,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12036 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$1,040,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23754 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$435,900.00Baker Springs Sec 1305 Cheairs CtSpring Hill37174
$834,145.00Sweetbriar Springs Ph27211 Sweetbriar LnFairview37062
$869,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 123136 Bruce Gardens CirFranklin37064
$14,000,000.004080 Wilson PkFranklin37064
$1,532,120.00Kings Chapel Sec114769 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$515,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 27200 Deervalley DrFairview37062
$936,450.00Lochridge Sec11001 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$607,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 21160 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$900,000.004832 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$1,975,000.00Taramore Ph99527 Elgin WayBrentwood37027
$670,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 13028 Ballenger DrNolensville37135
$540,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 71221 Limerick LnFranklin37067
$547,500.00School Manor1502 Figuers DrFranklin37064
$801,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141319 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$698,885.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153045 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$140,000.00Mccormick Grove7228 Mccormick LnFairview37062
$540,000.00Wades Grove Sec17a4005 Red Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$500,000.004270 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$300,000.00Arrington6201 Cox RdArrington37014
$540,000.00Hill Addn1108 Parkview DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000.00Stephens Valley Sec7395 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221

