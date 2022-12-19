Williamson County Property Transfers November 28

See where houses and property sold for November 28 through December 2, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,000,000.00
|Annandale Sec 5
|214 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,298,184.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1100 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$455,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 11
|2307 Baldwin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$979,900.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9040 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,172,502.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|808 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,239,515.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3228 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,450,000.00
|Ambergate Est Sec 1
|4346 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$437,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1910 Kent Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$971,630.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3060 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Buckner Place
|2801 Biggers Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,140,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 5
|3015 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,350,000.00
|Peay Jd & Martha Ann
|4899 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$328,619.00
|1775 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$985,000.00
|Russell Ridge
|6021 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,022,010.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5223 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000.00
|7102 Porter Forrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,478,800.00
|Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 3a
|4030 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$637,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec10
|5015 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$745,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4785 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$890,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1017 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,168,052.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6020 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$557,500.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1404 Southampton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 5
|617 Prince Charles Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,461,500.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 2
|2260 Avery Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,202,895.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4645 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$670,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|4001 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7020 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$826,159.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4094 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7413 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,722.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2640 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,400.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 11
|1102 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$590,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|507 Hollyhock Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,030.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2108 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$555,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|727 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|171 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$875,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3c
|3584 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$496,662.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2644 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|812 Edson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3a
|2804 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,350,000.00
|Mauldin Woods
|3510 Mauldin Woods Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,071,405.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3065 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$710,500.00
|Ashley Bart
|2247 Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,000,000.00
|South Park
|140 Southeast Pkwy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1411 Leeds Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3209 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,425,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|507 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,800,000.00
|Sloan Farm
|3720 Panorama Valley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|7199 Anderson Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$429,900.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1032 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,000,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 1
|9017 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 4
|1285 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 15
|1563 Shining Ore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Timothy Grove
|6473 Drumright Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$485,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2674 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$951,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 6
|1421 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,900.00
|Cottonwood Est
|118 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$282,500.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2804 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$360,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2804 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000.00
|Andover Sec 2
|312 Fletcher Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$805,003.00
|Cottonwood Est
|712 Mockingbird Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,312,744.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1533 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,181,098.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2044 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,427,307.00
|Natures Landing
|4031 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,734,377.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|531 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,786.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|1019 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$708,247.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7420 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$924,589.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2017 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$385,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|643 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$544,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1070 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,096,818.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6008 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,588,800.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4765 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,738,052.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|369 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,275,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec3b
|3548 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$660,070.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|3010 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$328,000.00
|Horn Tavern Est
|7315 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$15,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|1413 Bluegrass Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$747,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2085 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7628 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,425,000.00
|Chapelwood Sec 2
|225 Chapelwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000.00
|Laurelwood
|1832 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,975,000.00
|Taramore Ph9
|9527 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$945,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6000 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$981,486.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7604 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,240,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1000 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$924,081.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7616 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$493,639.00
|209 E Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$422,816.00
|Andover Sec 1
|701 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$75,000.00
|Harrison Paul A
|Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,414,210.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3125 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$757,049.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3049 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2040 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2044 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2123 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,215,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2741 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,390.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5211 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$235,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2036 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,040,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|754 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,900.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|305 Cheairs Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$834,145.00
|Sweetbriar Springs Ph2
|7211 Sweetbriar Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$869,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 12
|3136 Bruce Gardens Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$14,000,000.00
|4080 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,532,120.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4769 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$515,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2
|7200 Deervalley Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$936,450.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1001 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$607,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 2
|1160 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000.00
|4832 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,975,000.00
|Taramore Ph9
|9527 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$670,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|3028 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 7
|1221 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$547,500.00
|School Manor
|1502 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$801,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1319 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$698,885.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3045 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$140,000.00
|Mccormick Grove
|7228 Mccormick Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec17a
|4005 Red Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000.00
|4270 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Arrington
|6201 Cox Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$540,000.00
|Hill Addn
|1108 Parkview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|395 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221