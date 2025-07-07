Titans 2025 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Quarterbacks

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: QUARTERBACKS

In camp (4): Cam Ward, Will Levis, Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle.

Offseason developments: The Titans selected Ward with the first pick of the NFL Draft after spending a bunch of time with him during the pre-draft process. During Ward’s Pro Day at Miami, he rolled toward front office executives Chad Brinker and Mike Borgonzi and said, “I’m about to solidify this.” Ward did just that with an impressive Pro Day, and private workout. Levis spent part of his offseason in California working with QB guru Jordan Palmer. The Titans signed Allen, formerly with the 49ers, in free agency, and later added Boyle, who has spent recent time with the Dolphins and Giants. Mason Rudoloph, who played in eight games in 2024, signed with the Steelers. Trevor Siemian, who spent time on the team’s practice squad last year, was not re-signed. During the offseason work, Ward got more reps than any of the QBs, and he showed improvement along the way.

In the spotlight: Ward. Of course it’s Ward here, because I think the starting job will be his as long as he continues to make progress in training camp, joint practices, and preseason games. Ward was impressive during offseason work, from his play to his maturity to his leadership. I charted every one of Ward’s throws during the five open practices and he went 65-of-96 (67.7%) in the 7-on-7 and team drills combined. Was he perfect? No – he threw three interceptions. At this point, Ward remains a work in progress. But Ward’s maturation process will be fun to watch as he looks to secure the starting job.

Battle to watch: Brandon Allen vs Tim Boyle vs. Will Levis. Again, I’m expecting Ward to be the starter in Week One. I just think he’s going to rise to the occasion in camp. So, what will things look like behind him? I saved my deeper thoughts on Levis for the next category, so I’ll spend the next few sentences on Allen and Boyle. The 32-year-old Allen has appeared in 18 games, with 10 starts, in his career, and he’s completed 166-of-299 passes for 1,810 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, with a passer rating of 76.2. Allen was efficient in his offseason work in Tennessee, getting limited reps behind Ward and Levis. Boyle is in line to get minimal work as he enters camp at the 4. To me, the most intriguing thing behind Ward is how things play out with Allen and Levis, who I’ll talk more about now …

Keep an eye on: Levis. This time last year, Levis was the team’s unquestioned starter, and all eyes were on him at the start of training camp. With the addition of Ward, Levis has taken a backseat. But that doesn’t mean he’s given up in the competition, or that he’s hit cruise control. I saw improvement from Levis this offseason, from his accuracy to his footwork. I think his attitude has been good in a tough situation. I also suspect some teams out there will be keeping an eye on Levis, and potentially inquiring about his availability via trade as the season approaches. If Levis is with the Titans in 2025, I think he’ll be the No.2. But would the Titans consider a fair trade offer if other teams come calling? That’s what brings the “if” into play, and could result in Allen being the 2. Stay tuned.

