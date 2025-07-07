Belmont Athletics Announces Multi-Year Partnership with adidas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University announced Tuesday a multi-year strategic partnership with adidas, whereby the iconic global sport and lifestyle brand will serve as the official uniform, apparel, footwear, and accessory partner of Belmont University Athletics.

The Belmont-adidas partnership brings together two forces synonymous with championship excellence and artistic innovation, leveraging Nashville as an international sports and entertainment fixture.

“This is a landmark day in the history of Belmont Athletics,” said Scott Corley , Belmont Vice President/Director of Athletics. “To align the Belmont brand with adidas brings instant credibility and speaks to our commitment level to Bruin student-athletes. Our track record and commitment to competing at the highest levels of college athletics is unwavering. Partnering with adidas is another significant statement in positioning Belmont at the forefront of style and championship performance.”

Bruin fans can purchase exclusively licensed Belmont adidas apparel at the Bruin Shop – online or the brick and mortal store on campus located at 15th Avenue South within the Jack C. Massey Center.

In fact, fans can receive 15 percent off adidas orders in-store and online at the Bruin Shop through July 13.

Notable Belmont athletic alumni include NBA Champion Ian Clark, NBA Eastern Conference Champion Ben Sheppard, World Series Champion Matt Beaty, Olympian Brian Baker, as well as award-winning musicians Judah Akers, Brian Kelley and Jordan Dozzi.

adidas boasts global brand ambassadors such as Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Patrick Mahomes, Tony Parker, Candace Parker, Billie Jean King, Collin Morikawa, and Suhana Khan.

Belmont will debut adidas uniforms in match competition Aug. 4.

Source: Belmont

