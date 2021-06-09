Sensory-Based Kids Gym Opening Soon in Franklin

By
Andrea Hinds
-
we rock the spectrum boca raton
photo from We Rock the Spectrum Boca Raton

We Rock the Spectrum, an indoor sensory gym for all families and abilities, is opening soon in Franklin. We Rock the Spectrum offers equipment that helps to exercise and stimulate all seven senses.

New Williamson County residents, the Komarnitsky family is bringing this franchise, the first of its kind in Tennessee, to Franklin. They have two children, ages 5 and 7 1/2; their 5-year-old was diagnosed with ASD at the age of 4.

“We are extremely mission-minded and our goal is to become the go-to place for parents of kids with disabilities to find support. Our gym is going to be filled with specialized equipment and toys for kids of all ages and abilities, especially sensory processing disorders. We also focus on our mission by providing a large variety of classes, events, and even childcare in some cases. We will have a bi-weekly parent’s night out, resource fairs, fundraisers, music, dance, karate and yoga classes, adaptive fitness, in-bound field trips, summer and winter camps, and so many more,” writes
Steven Komarnitsky in an email.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym provides Play With A Purpose™. Play With A Purpose is exercising and stimulating any of the seven senses through positive physical, emotional, and social development. These senses include sight, smell, taste, hearing, touch, the vestibular system, and proprioception. The sensory equipment includes items like
zip line, zip box with slide, crash pit, trampoline, hammock swing, tunnel, carpet swing, climbing structure, bolster swing, swivel rotators, climbing mountain and rope bridge.

An address and opening date has not yet been given for the new gym. Learn more at werockthespectrumfranklin.com.

