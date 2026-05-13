Franklin’s Carousel of Dreams to Celebrate One Year Anniversary With Two Special Events

The Factory at Franklin and its non-profit arm, The Circle of Giving, invite the community to celebrate a milestone weekend honoring the one-year anniversary of the Carousel of Dreams, a beloved attraction with a greater purpose. Every ride on the Carousel, located at The Factory at Franklin, generates funding and support for an annually selected group of Williamson County non-profits.

The celebration will feature two distinct events: the free, family-friendly One Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, May 30, and The COG Experience, a special 21-and-over ticketed evening on Sunday, May 31.

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On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy a day filled with activities, including face painting, a balloon artist, and entertainment for all ages. The Franklin Fire Department will be on-site with a “Touch-a-Truck” experience, while attendees can visit with superheroes and princesses, explore the “Department of Curious Things” art bus, and meet Nugget the Tortoise. Carousel rides are $5 per child, and tickets are available for purchase on-site.

On Sunday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., “The COG Experience” debuts as a ticketed event benefiting The Circle of Giving. Presented by The Factory at Franklin, this elevated experience builds on the success of last year’s donor celebration and is centered on The Factory’s breadth of entertainment, culinary, and cultural offerings that so perfectly complement the Carousel of Dreams.

“This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the support of our amazing community, and that absolutely includes The Factory and its tenants and restaurants,” said Brandy Blanton, President and CEO of The Circle of Giving. “We are deeply grateful for the way our neighbors continue to show up, helping us give back and lift up non-profits across Williamson County. The impact we’ve made together is just the beginning, and we are so excited for all that is still to come.”

The event will feature a curated tasting experience from Factory favorites, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, etch, Five Daughters Bakery, Hattie B’s, Mojo’s Tacos and Slim + Husky’s, along with Catering & Events by Suzette. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment from Jake Burman & Co. on The Red Wheel stage, craft cocktails and refreshments from the Skylight Bar, and a silent auction featuring items from Factory retailers and partners.

Tickets are $125 and will be available to the public beginning Monday, May 11, at carouselofdreams.com/thecogexperience.

The weekend not only celebrates one year of the Carousel of Dreams’ impact supporting its 2025-2026 beneficiary partners, but also builds anticipation for the announcement of the organization’s 2026-2027 nonprofit recipients, which will be unveiled during the event. The inaugural beneficiaries include FrankTown Open Hearts, Friends of Franklin Parks (benefiting Ellie G’s Dream World), Hard Bargain Association and The N.O.O.K. (Needs of Our Kids). These organizations focus on youth mentorship, inclusive play, affordable housing and student resources, respectively.

The Circle of Giving also extends special thanks to The COG Experience sponsors Atmos Energy, Centric Architecture, Holland & Knight, Mid South Lawn, Southern Events and Twine Graphics along with media sponsor Williamson Herald, for their generous support in helping make the celebration possible.

The Carousel of Dreams is operated by The Circle of Giving, a Franklin-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Factory at Franklin developer Holladay Properties. Proceeds from carousel operations, events and merchandise sales benefit selected charities throughout Williamson County each year. Learn more about the celebration at carouselofdreams.com.