Williamson County Schools Honors April 2026 Bus Drivers of the Month

Williamson County Schools is celebrating seven outstanding bus drivers recognized as Bus Drivers of the Month for April 2026. The honorees were celebrated during a special ceremony on May 6, marking the final recognition event of the 2025–26 school year.

Who Were the April 2026 Bus Driver Honorees?

This month’s honorees include John Scherrer, Mark Miller, Mike Jones, Patricia Pitt, Sheila Yates, Jerry Martin and Judy Watkins. Each driver was recognized for going above and beyond in service to WCS students throughout the school year.

What Did the Honorees Receive at the Ceremony?

Thanks to a sponsorship from Sonic Drive-In, each honoree received a free breakfast, a gift card and a certificate of appreciation. Community nominations were also read aloud during the event, giving each driver the chance to hear directly from the parents, students and community members who nominated them.

How Are Bus Drivers Selected for This Honor?

Each month, a selection committee reviews nominations submitted by parents, students and community members. Drivers who consistently go above and beyond in their service to students are highlighted for recognition through the program.

How Can You Nominate a Williamson County Schools Bus Driver?

The Bus Driver of the Month program resumes in the fall, and nominations can be submitted through the WCS Transportation page. If you know a driver who deserves recognition, now is a great time to start thinking about your nomination ahead of the new school year.

Source: WCS

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