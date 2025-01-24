School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee

January 26 through February 1 is Tennessee School Board Appreciation Week, and Williamson County Schools wants to thank its Board members for their service.

“There is outstanding work going on in our district, and our Board members have been stewards of that work,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I appreciate their efforts in providing excellent opportunities in academics, athletics and the arts for students and schools.”

The School Board consists of one member elected from each of the 12 voting districts in the county. Members are elected for four-year terms on a schedule alternating between even and odd districts. They meet on a monthly schedule with additional policy meetings and work sessions.

District Four Representative Josh Brown serves as the School Board Chair, and District Two Representative Dan Cash serves as Vice Chair.

The Board members for each district are listed below:

District One: Tony Bostic

District Two: Dan Cash

District Three: Dennis Driggers

District Four: Josh Brown

District Five: Margie Johnson

District Six: Jay Galbreath

District Seven: Melissa Wyatt

District Eight: Donna Clements

District Nine: Claire Reeves

District 10: Eric Welch

District 11: Tonja Hibma

District 12: Drason Beasley

For more information about the School Board, visit the WCS Board Meeting and Members pages of the website.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email