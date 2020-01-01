Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital announces a series of investments in the development of the Saint Thomas Hospital for Women at Midtown. The ‘hospital within a hospital’ is a destination specialty hospital designed by patients, families, physicians and advanced practitioners to create an enhanced experience. Every aspect of the care journey is considered for convenience, ease, simplicity and a boutique experience. Amenities planned include dedicated parking, valet, registration and family spaces in a quiet, hotel style environment.

With the creation of a hospital uniquely designed for serving women and newborns, Saint Thomas Midtown will enhance healthcare access for women from all walks of life. The first phase of construction began fall 2019 and includes a new Surgery Center for Women. The women’s sub specialty surgical programs will be organized in dedicated surgical suites with specialized surgical staff. State-of-the-art technological investments, including two DaVinci robots, will be located within the Surgery Center for Women at Midtown.

The second phase of construction will include the modernization of the maternity experience and Labor and Delivery, which will gain a new private entrance with dedicated elevator-to-parking-garage access. This amenity will offer a welcome center and warm, convenient and efficient experience for mothers in labor and their loved ones.

The maternity experience will also house a new OB Emergency Department, uniquely designed to address the emergency care needs of pregnant women, and an OB Intensive Care unit with a dedicated suite of rooms staffed by critical-care trained physicians and nurses. Additionally, there will be an expansion of specialty NICU services. Turner Construction is overseeing this multifaceted project.

“The development of the Hospital for Women at Midtown is the result of extensive research and dialogue between Saint Thomas Midtown leadership, physician partners, and clinical teams,” said Kristen Toth, Vice President of Women’s, Children’s, and Oncology Services, Ascension Saint Thomas. “With this investment, we are confident that we can reach more women and continue to offer high-caliber care.”

Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital is proud to be the state’s leader in obstetrics. More babies are delivered at Midtown each year than in any other Tennessee hospital.

