Calling all actors, comedians, dancers, group acts, musicians, singers, ventriloquists, and more! Now is your time to shine! The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will host the 1st Annual Academy Park Talent Show on January 18 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. Preliminary auditions for talent contestants will be held on Saturday, January 4, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Sunday, January 5, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.; and Monday, January 6, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. They are looking to feature all types of local Williamson County talent from all ages. Come show us your talent and audition for the 1st Annual Academy Park Talent Show. For more information contact Victoria.Reed@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

Come cheer on the finalists at the 1st Annual Academy Park Talent show on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Join us for a night of fun as local talent take to the spotlight to showcase their talent. The show will feature a variety of performances, and local celebrity judges will select the winner. Prizes to include a $100 gift certificate from Williamson County Parks and Recreation among other items! Tickets are $10 and available at https://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Avenue is located off of Columbia Avenue just south of historic downtown Franklin.