Rock N Roll Sushi Giving Away Free Year of Food to One Lucky Winner

American-style sushi restaurant Rock N Roll Sushi is turning the volume up to 11 with its National Sushi Day celebrations, offering free sushi for a year to one lucky contestant.

From June 18 through July 15, guests can visit RockNRollSushi.cm/sweepstakes/ and enter for a chance to win the prize. No purchase is necessary to enter this sweepstakes.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is about being bigger, bolder and louder,” said CEO Craig LeMieux. “That’s why we’re taking National Sushi Day and turning it into National Sushi Year for one of our beloved fans. When we say we want to ‘rock around the clock,’ we mean it.”

The contest winner will receive a punch card good for $20 a week in store credit for an entire year. Only valid at participating locations.

At Rock N Roll Sushi, fans enjoy deliciously twisted food made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud, Rock N Roll Sushi is the only place to experience the rock and rolls guests love with the ones they love. Everything about the American-style sushi restaurant, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll — raw, inspired, amplified. To learn more about Rock N Roll Sushi, visit RockNRollSushi.com .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email