Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Brings Greatest Show on Earth to Nashville

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth will be coming to Bridgestone Arena January 24-26, 2025.

There will be six shows. All guests aged 2 and older must have a ticket. Ringling has gathered the world’s best performers, discovering superhuman feats that push the limits of possibility to thrill families and fans of all generations. This exhilarating live family entertainment experience places audiences in a 360-degree environment and takes them on an immersive journey with storytelling that brings together humor, heart, and unforgettable performers.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 27th at 10 am. Buy tickets here.

