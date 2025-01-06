Ribbon Cutting: Southern Bank of Tennessee

Southern Bank of Tennessee, located at 5109 Peter Taylor Park Drive, Suite 200 in Brentwood, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on December 11, 2024.

A community bank and Member FDIC, is excited to further serve and support the Brentwood, TN community through expansion of its product and services offerings. The bank has operated a loan production office in Brentwood, TN since 2022 and has an experienced team of banking professionals that provides tailored services to fit customers’ needs.

5109 Peter Taylor Park Drive, Suite 200

Brentwood, TN 37027

