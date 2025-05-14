ATMOS Energy Donation Boosts School Safety

Williamson County Schools is enhancing campus safety thanks to a generous donation from Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy provided funds to purchase two MultiRAE chemical detectors for the WCS maintenance and safety teams. These devices will help enhance the ability to assist staff, students and visitors if they detect any unusual odor in our buildings.

“While we will continue to collaborate closely with our fire department partners as well as gas utility companies, these detectors strengthen our ability to monitor air quality and respond to potential hazards,” said WCS Fire and Emergency Manager Marc Waltz. “We appreciate Atmos Energy’s commitment to our schools.”

Source: WCS

