5 Things to Know About the Franklin Rodeo 2025

The Franklin Rodeo begins May 14 with the Down in the Dirt Free Kick-off Party taking place from 5:30pm – 8pm. The Franklin Rodeo continues Thursday, May 15 – Saturday, May 17 with events beginning at 7pm. Free parking is available on-site at the AG Expo Park (4215 Long Lane in Franklin, TN) for the event.
Here are five things you should know about the Franklin Rodeo.
11. One of the Largest Rodeos
Beginning in 1949 by the Franklin Rotary, it’s one of the longest-running charity events in Middle Tennessee. It’s also one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi.
22. Join the Free Event
The annual free Down in the Dirt event has always been a favorite for families in the Franklin Rodeo community, and this year, the rodeo is taking it to a rip-roaring new level of fun! Head to the Ag Expo Center on May 14th from 5:30 pm until 8 pm for rodeo-themed games.
33. Kids Get a Chance to Try Mutton Bustin’
Calling all little Cowboys & Cowgirls in training!
Instructions for Mutton Bustin’:
- Must enter the drawing AT THE RODEO for a chance to ride. (No pre-registration)
- Any willing child UNDER 50 POUNDS may enter.
- Entries close right after the Opening so enter early!
10 names are drawn each night. Listen for the announcer to call your name!
- Participants will strap on a helmet and buckle up a vest for safety.
- One parent is allowed on the arena floor during the event.
- All of these aspiring cowboys and cowgirls receive a participation award from the sponsor.
44. Seven PRCA Rodeo Events Each Night
You can see up-close barrel racing, bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, and tie-down roping.
55. Here’s What Not to Bring to the Rodeo
The Franklin Rodeo prohibits strollers, outside food, coolers, glass containers, lawn chairs, backpacks, and large bags. Please plan accordingly to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.
Tickets for the event are available in standing rooms only; reserved tickets are sold out. The rodeo starts each evening at 7 pm.
Buy tickets here.
The Williamson County AG Expo Park is at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin, TN.
Please join our FREE Newsletter