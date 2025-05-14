CMA Awards Sets Date for Nashville Event

The Country Music Association and ABC announced that “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” will return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19, airing live on ABC at 8/7c. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will once again shine a spotlight on the genre’s most exceptional talent, honoring outstanding achievements and celebrating excellence across the industry. Details on the show’s host and ticket on-sale will be shared in the coming weeks. The ceremony will also be available to stream next day on Hulu.

As previously announced, the eligibility period for the 2025 CMA Awards is July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. Prospective members must apply by Sunday, June 1 to qualify for full voting eligibility this year. The Nomination Ballot will open for voting Monday, July 7.

“The 59th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director, and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.

