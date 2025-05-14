Brentwood Commission Welcomes New Members, Elects Andrews Mayor

The Brentwood City Commission welcomed two new members and appointed new board leadership during a busy meeting on Monday, May 12.

The meeting began with Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson administering the Oath of Office to newly elected Commissioners Janet Donahue and Kim Smithson Gawrys.

“I’m very honored and very humbled to be here, and a little emotional because there is a connection and history here,” Gawrys said. “I appreciate that you, as residents, have entrusted me to be your voice and represent you on this commission.”

Gawrys is the daughter of the late Regina Smithson, who served on the Brentwood City Commission for more than 30 years. Smithson also served two terms as mayor.

Before the May election, Donahue spent11 years on the Brentwood Planning Commission. She was named chair of that commission in 2016.

“You all have been wonderful, and whether you supported me or supported someone else, I respect you and I hope I can honor the trust you’ve placed in me with your vote by doing the right thing, being diligent in what I do, and remembering that I work for and represent you,” she said.

Every two years following the regular City Commission election, the City Commission votes to appoint a commissioner as mayor and a commissioner as vice mayor. During Monday’s meeting, the Commission named Nelson Andrews as Brentwood’s mayor.

Andrews was first elected to the Commission in 2019. On Monday, he listed several reasons why he wanted to be mayor, including keeping “the values and policies that have made Brentwood a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Commissioner Rhea Little, who won reelection this May, was appointed vice mayor by the commission. During his remarks, he thanked Marie Little, his wife of almost 39 years.

“She’s the one that keeps me moving forward, allows me to serve,” he said.

The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of every month for regularly scheduled meetings at City Hall, located at 5211 Maryland Way.

Information about the Brentwood Board of Commissioners is available at https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/your-government/board-of-commissioners.

