Ribbon Cutting: Move Inclusive Dance

Move Inclusive Dance, located at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 404 in Franklin, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on December 6, 2024.

The brand-new Franklin studio promises to be a welcoming space where everyone can express themselves through the power of dance. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or taking your first steps onto the dance floor, their studio fosters a culture of inclusivity and celebration.

Move Inclusive Dance

1113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 404

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 257-6002

Facebook

