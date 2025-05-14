Shop Rare Treasures at Vintage at The Factory

Vintage at the Factory is back at Liberty Hall @ The Factory (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN) on May 17th, 2025 from 10 am-5 pm.

There will be 40 vendors selling vintage and handmade clothing and jewelry. Everything from antique to Y2K!

There will be something for everyone – men’s, women’s, and children’s vintage clothing!

Free parking- $5 Entry, kids 12 & under free.

More information HERE.

For more local events like Vintage at the Factory visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

