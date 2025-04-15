Franklin Police To Host Free Carfit Events For Seniors

Photo: Franklin Police

The Franklin Police Department is proud to host two upcoming events aimed at assisting older adult drivers.

CarFit is an interactive and educational program that teaches older drivers how to make their personal vehicle “fit,” in order to increase safety and mobility on the road. The 20-minute vehicle checkups will teach drivers about various topics, including:

  • Proper seat belt use
  • Proper headrest location
  • Proper steering wheel space
  • Proper mirror placement
  • Good foot positioning
  • Clear line of sight

CarFit is not a driving test or mechanical inspection. It’s a way of helping motorists understand how to operate a vehicle safely.

Both upcoming events are open to the public:

  • Wednesday, April 16
    Somerby Franklin
    870 Oak Meadow Dr.
    12 p.m.-2 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, May 14
    Somerby Franklin
    870 Oak Meadow Dr.
    2 p.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.car-fit.org

