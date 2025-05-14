Fozzy’s Bar & Grill is Expanding to Franklin

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill opened in Spring Hill back in 2021 and now the restaurant will open a second location in Franklin.

Located at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy Suite B in Spring Hill, the restaurant is known for its food, drinks, and entertainment.

Fozzy’s shared a look at its newest location in Franklin on social media stating, “We’re finally coming along! We can’t wait to bring Fozzy’s to Franklin.”

While they didn’t share the location of the newest restaurant, a business license was issued in February to Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, formerly Cool Springs Brewery, at 600 Frazier Drive in Franklin.

When we spoke to owner Nick Fosberg in 2021 about the opening of Fozzy’s, he shared that he decided to bring the restaurant concept to Tennessee when one of his current managers, Stephanie, decided to move to the Nashville area. The two, along with Stephanie’s husband Doug, have created a partnership for the Spring Hill location with plans to expand to other locations in the Middle Tennessee area.

